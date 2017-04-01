Five-star Tampa small forward Kevin Knox II sets Mizzou visit

3:40 Cuonzo Martin has 'whirlwind' start as Mizzou basketball coach Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr.

3:01 Postgame reaction from McDonald's All-American Game MVP Michael Porter Jr.

9:27 Cuonzo Martin talks about tough upbringing in East St. Louis, beating cancer

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

4:06 Michael Porter Jr.: Hopes to return thrill to Mizzou Arena

1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands

3:48 Danny Duffy's childhood home in Lompoc, California filled with memorabilia, memories

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon