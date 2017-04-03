Four-star Texas point guard C.J. Roberts sticks with Mizzou

Richland (Texas) High point guard C.J. Roberts, who fell in love with Missouri during a mid-September visit, announced Monday that the relationship survived a rocky winter.
Roberts — a 6-foot, 180-pound Rivals and ESPN four-star prospect — signed with the Tigers in November.
He’s been weighing his options since Mizzou announced March 5 that former coach Kim Anderson had been asked to step down.
Roberts met with new Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin on March 25 at his family’s home in North Richland Hills, Texas.
He announced Monday during an interview with a Houston radio station that he would not request a release from the national letter of intent.
Roberts — who averaged 22.5 points as a junior and 25 points as a senior in 14 games before suffering a season-ending stress fracture in his left foot, according to his father, Craig Roberts Sr. — will enroll as planned at Mizzou this summer.
He’s the No. 35 point guard and No. 15 player in Texas, according to ESPN.
Roberts also is ranked No. 98 player overall by Rivals as well as No. 12 in Texas; No. 42 at point guard and No. 189 overall by 247 Sports, which pegs him as a three-star recruit along with Scout.
He joins a backcourt that returns two points guards, Terrence Phillips and Jordan Geist, along with shooting guards Frankie Hughes, K.J. Walton and Cullen VanLeer.
Roberts also had offers from Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas State, LSU, Mississippi, Purdue, Rhode Island, Rutgers, South Carolina, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia Tech and Wichita State, according to various recruiting sites.
With Roberts’ decision and a commitment from Michael Porter Jr., Mizzou, which returns 10 players from last season’s roster, has only one scholarship unaccounted for next season.
The Tigers have a full complement of 13 scholarships in 2017-18 after forfeiting a scholarship each of the last two seasons as part of self-imposed sanctions that stemmed from a joint investigation with the NCAA into rules violations.
Mizzou is hosting five-star Tampa (Fla.) Catholic small forward Kevin Knox and Word of God Christian Academy point guard Blake Harris from Raleigh, N.C., for visits this weekend.
Harris signed with Washington in November, but was released from that commitment after Lorenzo Romar was fired.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments