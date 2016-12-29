Mizzou freshman Willie Jackson will leave Tigers’ basketball team

Willie Jackson, a freshman forward from Cleveland, will leave the Missouri men’s basketball team.
Mizzou announced Jackson’s intention to transfer Thursday before the Tigers played Lipscomb in Columbia. According to a release, Jackson told the team he wants to play for a college closer to home because of a family medical situation.
“I really appreciate the opportunity that Mizzou gave me, and I enjoyed my time in Columbia, but my family needs me closer to home, at this point,” Jackson said in the release. “We have an illness in the family, and I’m hoping to spend more time around my family to be a positive influence. I am thankful for everything that Mizzou’s coaching staff has done for me, and I will always be cheering for my teammates in the future.”
Jackson, 6 feet 6, averaged 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11 games. He is from the same high school, Garfield Heights, as Mizzou freshman guard Frankie Hughes, a starter who is averaging 11.8 points per game, second-best on the team.
