What’s on my desk: Star columnist Sam Mellinger shows off where he does his best work

For this week’s “What’s on my desk,” sports columnist Sam Mellinger show us his — uh — desk.
This columnist’s desk is not very conventional but it’s the place where he does his best work.
Spoiler: That place is his recliner.
“I like my feet up when I work. That is critical,” Mellinger said. “That is critical to the creative juices.”
Mellinger grew up in Lawrence and wrote for newspapers there and in Topeka. The Star hired him to cover high school sports 18 years ago.
Now, as a columnist, he focuses on Kansas City area sports. Mellinger peels back the polish on complex and controversial issues in athletics and the business of sports.
In a thoughtful and conversational way, Mellinger uses the relationships he’s built over his 24-year career to understand the motives of everyone involved: from the athletes to the organizations and businesses they play for.
