What’s on my desk: KC jazz musician Bobby Watson’s desk keeps him close to his music

For people who have a hard time thinking outside the box, a desk is likely a piece of furniture.
That definition might not work for Kansas City jazz musician and educator Bobby Watson.
Watson is the first William D. and Mary Grant/Missouri endowed professor of jazz studies and director of jazz studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. After 20 years of being in that role, he plans to retire from academia at the end of this school year.
The internationally renowned jazz saxophonist, composer and bandleader says he plans to go back to touring full time. Watson says he’ll be “writing and composing — and living my life like I used to.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Watson has worked with well-known jazz artists like Max Roach, Louis Hayes, George Coleman, Sam Rivers, and Wynton and Branford Marsalis. He’s also worked with vocalists like Joe Williams, Dianne Reeves, Lou Rawls, Betty Carter and Carmen Lundy.
We caught up with Watson between classes, where Watson shows us his sense of humor and gives us insight into how he creates.
Comments