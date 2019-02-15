What’s on my desk: KC playwright and actress Vanessa Severo shows where she creates

What’s on a desk, where one works, creates, ruminates and communicates, can reveal a little something about a person. Especially when that place of getting-things-done isn’t necessarily a desk.

Just ask yourself: What does your desk reveal about you?

“People want to know why I do this,” Stephen King, the bestselling author of horror and the supernatural, once said to a crowd of fans. “Why I write such gross stuff. I like to tell them I have the heart of a small boy, and I keep it in a jar on my desk.”

In this video series, “What’s on my desk,” Kansas Citians who are leaders in their field show us exactly that — what’s on their desk.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

For this first installment, take a look at Vanessa Severo’s desk.

Anyone who’s enjoyed Kansas City’s first-rate theater scene will likely know Severo. The actress, dancer, choreographer, comedian and playwright landed in Kansas City in 2002.

She spent time in Brazil, Germany, San Francisco and Springfield, Mo., and has performed in nearly all those areas’ theaters in a variety of roles.

Severo’s latest project is a one-woman play about Frida Kahlo that she wrote and will perform at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre this spring. Severo was busy writing “Frida: A Self Portrait” when we caught up with her.