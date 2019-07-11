What’s on my desk: Take a look inside Kansas Rep. Davids’ Wyandotte County office

What’s On My Desk: Kansas 3rd District Rep. Sharice Davids We catch up with Sharice Davids, Kansas’ 3rd District representative, who shows us her new Wyandotte County office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We catch up with Sharice Davids, Kansas’ 3rd District representative, who shows us her new Wyandotte County office.

When Sharice Davids defeated the four-term incumbent representative of Kansas’ 3rd District in 2018, she made history twice in one night.





“I feel like it’s still a surreal thing to think about,” Davids said. “What it was like to find out that I won and have us literally jumping up and down and screaming.”

She became the first Native American woman — a distinction she shares with Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico — to be elected to Congress and the first openly LGBT person to represent the state of Kansas.

Davids said of Halland, “we’ll be friends for the rest of our lives.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We catch up with Davids in her Wyandotte County office, where she has started to decorate her workspace with a mix of personal mementos and meaningful items from her constituents.

Davids said there may also be an occasional dance break at her desk.