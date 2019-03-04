Entertainment

What’s on my desk: KMBZ radio host Dana Wright’s work space is loaded with stories

By Jill Toyoshiba

March 04, 2019 11:49 AM

Dana Wright, one half of the KMBZ radio show Dana and Parks, shows us her desk, which also happens to double as a mini-museum of her life.
For this week’s “What’s on my desk,” we step into KMBZ radio host Dana Wright’s office.

This longtime television reporter-turned radio personality is a hardworking force of nature. Wright is one half of the Dana & Parks Show on 98.1 KMBZ.

When Wright signed on as Scott Parks’ co-host seven years ago, listener demographics began to shift seismically. With humor and intelligence, the avowedly apolitical talk radio show brings up serious issues that affect metro area residents — with a generous helping of frivolous stuff — for the afternoon drive slot.

In addition to being a force of nature, one time she won “The Price Is Right.”

“Two years ago, I won the whole frickin’ thing,” she said. It’s a funny story that you’ll want to hear her tell.

