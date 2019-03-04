What’s on my desk: KMBZ radio host Dana Wright’s work space is loaded with stories

For this week’s “What’s on my desk,” we step into KMBZ radio host Dana Wright’s office.
This longtime television reporter-turned radio personality is a hardworking force of nature. Wright is one half of the Dana & Parks Show on 98.1 KMBZ.
When Wright signed on as Scott Parks’ co-host seven years ago, listener demographics began to shift seismically. With humor and intelligence, the avowedly apolitical talk radio show brings up serious issues that affect metro area residents — with a generous helping of frivolous stuff — for the afternoon drive slot.
In addition to being a force of nature, one time she won “The Price Is Right.”
“Two years ago, I won the whole frickin’ thing,” she said. It’s a funny story that you’ll want to hear her tell.
