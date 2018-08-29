Vote for the best starting pitcher in Royals history as part of an all-time team

Have you heard the news? This is the 50th season of Royals baseball.
Yeah, you knew that. But in honor of the special season, The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best player at each position in franchise history.
From now until September, we’ll ask you to vote for an all-time team. We’ve previously looked at the top catchers, first basemen, second basemen, shortstops, third basemen and left fielders, center fielders and designated hitters.
Today’s vote is for best starting pitcher.
Here are the candidates:
Kevin Appier
An All-Star who finished third in the 1993 AL Cy Young voting, Appier had a 115-92 record with a 3.49 ERA, 1.250 WHIP and 1,458 strikeouts in 1,843 2/3 innings. He holds the Royals’ all-time record for strikeouts.
Steve Busby
Spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Royals and went 70-54 with a 3.72 ERA, 1.354 WHIP and two no-hitters. He was a two-time All-Star.
David Cone
In three seasons with the Royals, Cone was an All-Star and a Cy Young award winner. He went 27-19 with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.216 WHIP.
Zack Greinke
The 2009 Cy Young award winner had a league-best 2.16 ERA that season and was an All-Star. In seven seasons with the Royals, Greinke had a 60-67 record with a 3.82 ERA and 1.264 WHIP.
Mark Gubicza
In 13 seasons with the Royals, Gubicza had a 132-135 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.356 WHIP and 1,366 strikeouts in 2,218 2/3 innings. He was an All-Star twice.
Larry Gura
Gura pitched 10 seasons with the Royals and had a 111-78 record and 3.72 ERA, 1.253 WHIP and was chosen for the 1980 All-Star team.
Charlie Leibrandt
Over six seasons with the Royals, Leibrandt had a 76-61 record with a 3.60 ERA and 1.315 WHIP. He was fifth in Cy Young voting in 1985.
Dennis Leonard
Leonard spent his entire career with the Royals and had a 144-106 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.262 WHIP and 1,323 strikeouts in 2,187 innings. He led the league in starts three times and in wins once. He is the Royals’ all-time leader in complete games (103) and shutouts (23).
Bret Saberhagen
A two-time Cy Young award winner and the 1985 World Series MVP, Saberhagen had a 110-78 record with a 3.21 ERA, 1.134 WHIP and 1,093 strikeouts in 1,660 1/3 innings pitched. He also threw a no-hitter in 1991.
Paul Splittorff
Over a 15-year career, all with the Royals, Splittorff had a 166-143 record with a 3.81 ERA, 1.340 WHIP and 1,057 strikeouts in 2,554 2/3 innings. He is the Royals’ all-time leader in wins, innings pitched and games started (392).
