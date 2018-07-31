Vote for best second baseman in Royals’ 50-season history as part of an all-time team

Yep, this is the 50th season of Royals baseball.
In honor of the milestone season, The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best players at each position in franchise history.
Twice a week from now until September, we’ll ask you to vote. We’ve previously looked at the top catchers and first basemen.
This ballot is second baseman. Here are our finalists.
Mark Grudzelanek
Won the only Gold Glove award of his career with the Royals in 2006 and finished with a .300 average in three seasons (1,432 plate appearances).
Whit Merrifield
Although he didn’t reach the majors until 2016 in his age 27 season, Merrifield has been one of the Royals’ best players the last two seasons. Merrifield has hit .290 with 26 homers, 64 stolen bases and 85 doubles in 1,412 plate appearances.
Cookie Rojas
A four-time All-Star with the Royals, Rojas batted .268 with 139 doubles, 25 doubles, 236 strikeouts and 213 walks in 3,354 plate appearances. He twice finished in the top 25 of MVP voting with the Royals and appeared in two American League Championship Series.
Frank White
Played his entire 18-season career with the Royals. A five-time All-Star, White won eight Gold Glove awards and a Silver Slugger award. He was part of two World Series teams, including the 1985 champions. White, who was the 1980 ALCS MVP, batted .255 with 407 doubles, 160 homers and 178 stolen bases in 8,468 plate appearances.
