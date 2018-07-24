Vote for the best catcher in Royals’ 50-season history as part of an all-time team

This, as you are likely aware, is the 50th season of Royals baseball.
In honor of the milestone season, The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best players at each position in franchise history.
Twice a week from now until September, we’ll ask you to vote. First up is catcher. Here are the finalists.
Mike Macfarlane
Appeared in 890 career games with the Royals from 1987-94, 95-98, and batted .256 with 103 homers and 174 doubles in 3,153 plate appearances.
Salvador Perez
A six-time All-Star, Perez has a career .267 average with 128 homers and 166 doubles in 890 career games (3,519 plate appearances). He’s also won four Gold Glove awards and a Silver Slugger award.
Darrell Porter
A three-time All-Star with the Royals who twice finished in the top 10 of MVP voting, Porter hit .271 with 188 home runs in 555 career games. He finished with 318 walks and 260 strikeouts with the Royals.
John Wathan
Played his entire 10-year career with the Royals and batted .262 with 21 homers and 90 doubles in 2,764 plate appearances. He finished 24th in MVP voting in 1980.
