Vote for best left fielder in Royals’ 50-season history as part of an all-time team

With notable guests, a snazzy pregame video and special patches on the caps and jerseys of the players, the Royals are going all-out for their 50th season of baseball.
In honor of the milestone season, The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best players at each position in franchise history.
From now until September, we’ll ask you to vote for an all-time team. We’ve previously looked at the top catchers, first basemen, second basemen and shortstops and third basemen.
This poll be the first for outfielder. Fans already have chosen Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Frank White, Freddie Patek and George Brett as the best among their positions.
Here are the candidates (and for the record, there will be a big group at center field, so if you don’t see someone you expect here, he could be in the next poll):
Alex Gordon
A five-time Gold Glove award winner, Gordon also made three All-Star teams .In 2012, Gordon led the American League with 51 doubles. He has hit three postseason home runs, including a tying shot in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series that is one of the most iconic moments in Royals history. On Monday night, Gordon picked up his 91st outfield assist in nine seasons. He has .258 in 12 overall seasons with the Royals with 167 homers, 312 doubles and 636 RBIs.
Bo Jackson
Jackson was the 1989 All-Star Game MVP. That season, he finished 10th in AL MVP voting when he hit 32 home runs, stole 26 bases and had 105 RBIs. In five seasons with the Royals, Jackson hit .250 with 109 homers and 81 stolen bases. Jackson had 42 outfield assists, including arguably the best throw in team history when he caught Seattle’s Harold Reynolds.
Lou Piniella
Five years after making his major-league debut, Piniella played his first full season with the Royals in 1969 when he won the Rookie of the Year award. He hit .282 with 21 doubles that first season. In 1972, Piniella led the AL with 33 doubles and made the All-Star Game. In 700 games over five seasons, he .286 with 127 doubles.
Lonnie Smith
In three seasons with the Royals, Smith hit .270 with 75 stolen bases and 183 runs scored. Smith batted .333 in the 1985 World Series with three doubles and two stolen bases. He also doubled twice in the ALCS.
Comments