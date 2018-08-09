Vote for best third baseman in Royals’ 50-season history as part of an all-time team

The Royals’ 50th season is in full swing, and the team will have some great giveaways this weekend as part of the celebration.
In honor of the milestone season, The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best players at each position in franchise history.
From now until September, we’ll ask you to vote for an all-time team. We’ve previously looked at the top catchers, first basemen, second basemen and shortstops.
This poll will round out the infield and determine who will join Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Frank White and Freddie Patek as the best among their positions.
Here are the candidates:
George Brett
A member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Brett won a batting title in three different decades, was the 1980 AL MVP, a 13-time All-Star, the 1985 ALCS MVP, helped the Royals win the 1985 World Series, the 1980 AL pennant and finished with 3,154 hits. Brett also won three Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove award. He finished with more walks than strikeouts in his career.
Gary Gaetti
Gaetti won a Silver Slugger award in the last of his three seasons with the Royals. He had 61 homers with the Royals, including 35 in 1995. Gaetti finished 10th in American League MVP voting in that final season in Kansas City.
Mike Moustakas
A two-time All-Star, Moustakas set the Royals’ single-season home run record with 38 in 2017. Moose was part of the 2015 World Series championship team and the 2014 AL champions. Moustakas finished 21st in the AL MVP voting in 2015. After 7 1/2 seasons with the Royals, Moustakas was traded to Milwaukee last month.
Joe Randa
Randa had two stints with the Royals and played eight seasons total in Kansas City. He collected 533 RBIs and 223 doubles in 4,158 plate appearances. Randa had five straight seasons with double-digit homers and had 80 or more RBIs in four straight seasons.
Kevin Seitzer
In his first full season with the Royals, Seitzer was an All-Star, finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and led the league in hits with 207. In six seasons with the Royals, Seitzer batted .294 with 128 doubles in 3,163 plate appearances. He also had 369 walks and 326 strikeouts.
Comments