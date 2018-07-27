Vote for best first baseman in Royals’ 50-season history as part of an all-time team

This, as you are likely aware, is the 50th season of Royals baseball.
In honor of the milestone season, The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best players at each position in franchise history.
Twice a week from now until September, we’ll ask you to vote. We’ve previously looked at the top catchers.
This ballot is first baseman. Here are the finalists.
Willie Aikens
During four seasons with the Royals, Aikens batted .282 with 95 doubles, 77 home runs, 319 walks and 292 RBIs in 2,856 plate appearances. He also had four homers and eight RBIs in the 1980 World Series and hit .375 in three playoff series.
Steve Balboni
A member of the 1985 World Series championship team, Balboni held the single-season record for home runs (36) until last season. He played five seasons with the Royals and batted .230 with 119 homers and 318 RBIs in 2,201 plate appearances. He twice finished in the top 20 in MVP voting.
Eric Hosmer
In seven seasons with the Royals, Hosmer batted .284 with 127 homers and 206 doubles in 4,393 plate appearances. He won four Gold Glove awards, a Silver Slugger award, the 2016 All-Star Game MVP, was part of the 2015 World Series championship team and was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2011.
John Mayberry
A two-time All-Star, Mayberry batted .261 with 143 homers, 139 doubles and 552 RBIs in 3,753 plate appearance. He also had 561 walks against 457 strikeouts. Mayberry finished second in the MVP voting in 1975 and was in the top 12 two other times.
NOTE: There will be a vote for designated hitter later that will include players who spent time at first base.
Comments