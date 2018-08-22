Vote for the best right fielder in Royals history as part of an all-time team

This is the 50th season of Royals baseball
The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best players at each position in franchise history.
From now until September, we’ll ask you to vote for an all-time team. We’ve previously looked at the top catchers, first basemen, second basemen, shortstops, third basemen and left fielders and center fielders.
Fans already have chosen Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Frank White, Freddie Patek, George Brett, Alex Gordon and Willie Wilson as the best among their positions.
Today’s vote is for best right fielder.
Here are the candidates:
Al Cowens
In six seasons with the Royals, Cowens batted .282 with 117 doubles, 44 triples and 45 homers in 812 games. He finished second in the AL MVP vote in 1977 when he also won a Gold Glove award. Cowens appeared all 14 playoff games from 1976-78.
Jermaine Dye
Dye was an All-Star and Gold Glove award winner in the 2000 season. He hit .284 with 118 doubles, 11 triples and 85 home runs in 547 games and had 44 career outfield assists. In 1999, he finished second in the AL with 44 doubles and was fifth in triples (eight). He also had 17 assists.
Jim Eisenreich
During his six seasons with the Royals, Eisenreich batted .277 with 113 doubles, 23 triples and 23 home runs. He also stole 65 bases. Eisenreich finished in the top 10 in triples in two seasons (1989 and 1990).
Danny Tartabull
Tartabull twice finished in the top 17 of AL MVP voting while with the Royals and was an All-Star in 1991. In 657 games, Tartabull batted .290 with 141 doubles and 124 home runs. He was in the top 10 in the American League in home runs in three different seasons.
