Living in a Kansas City ‘heat island’? Here are tips for dealing with extreme temps

Kansas City is among the worst when it comes to the difference of temperatures between the city and its surrounding rural area.

Living in large cities puts you at a greater risk for heat impact because urban areas are warmer than surrounding rural areas, a phenomenon known as urban heat island.

That effect can be found in some neighborhoods where it is considerably hotter than others. Those heat islands often are home to poorer communities of color due largely to historical racial discrimination.

If you find that you live in one of Kansas City’s hottest neighborhoods, there are some actions that can be taken to mitigate the heat island effect.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, these are the main five strategies that communities are taking to reduce urban heat islands:

Planting more trees and vegetation. This lowers surface and air temperatures by providing shade and cooling through the evaporation of water from the ground and other surfaces and by transpiration from plants.

This lowers surface and air temperatures by providing shade and cooling through the evaporation of water from the ground and other surfaces and by transpiration from plants. Green roofs. Rooftop gardens reduce temperatures of the roof as well as air temperatures in a similar way as planting more trees and vegetation.

Rooftop gardens reduce temperatures of the roof as well as air temperatures in a similar way as planting more trees and vegetation. Cool roofs . Roofs that significantly reflect sunlight and heat away from a building reduces roof temperatures and lowers energy demand.

. Roofs that significantly reflect sunlight and heat away from a building reduces roof temperatures and lowers energy demand. Cool pavements. Materials that reflect solar energy and enhance water evaporation on sidewalks, parking lots and streets that remain cooler than regular pavements cools the pavement surface and surrounding air.

Materials that reflect solar energy and enhance water evaporation on sidewalks, parking lots and streets that remain cooler than regular pavements cools the pavement surface and surrounding air. Smart growth. Practices that cover development and conservation strategies that protect the natural environment while making communities more attractive, livable and economically stronger.

Extreme heat kills. But there are some steps you can take to prepare for when temperatures soar to dangerous levels.

A 2016 energy burden study found that low-income households already devote up to three times as much income to energy costs as do high-income households. In Kansas City, low-income households spend about 8.5% of their income on utilities. Nationally, higher income households pay 2.3%.

Reducing that burden by replacing appliances and equipment with more energy efficient options is one way to mitigate cost when trying to cool your home.

If that isn’t an option, there are other ways you can prepare for extreme heat and lessen its risk.

Make sure to watch forecasts so you are aware when dangerous heat is coming to the area.

When extreme hits, ready.gov has these tips:

Find air conditioning.

Avoid strenuous activities.

Wear light clothing.

Check on family members and neighbors.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave children, disabled person or pets in a closed car.

People will need more than fans to keep cool when extreme heat strikes. When temperatures reach the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Using fans alone when the heat index exceeds 99 degrees can speed up the onset of heat-related illnesses, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Generally, portable electric fans may not be a practical and safe cooling mechanism during an EHE (extreme heat event) in homes that are already hot and are not air-conditioned; their use should be discouraged unless the fans are bringing in significantly cooler air from outside the dwelling,” the EPA said.

Instead, people should take a cool shower or bath, drink cool nonalcoholic beverages or go to an air-conditioned place, like a shopping mall, public library or community center.

For cooling centers near you, search the United Way of Greater Kansas City’s and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ websites. Or call the United Way’s 2-1-1 line for resources.

In Missouri, people can call the state’s toll-free abuse and neglect hotline at (800) 392-0210 to report senior citizens or adults with disabilities suffering from the heat and in need of assistance.

The key is to fine some relief, even if for a few hours, to allow the body to cool down and reset.