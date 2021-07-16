RSVP: Join a discussion on improving neighborhoods, reducing gun violence in Missouri

RSVP for today’s event: A discussion about public health solutions to gun violence in Missouri

More from the series Missouri Gun Violence Project The Missouri Gun Violence Project is a two-year, statewide journalism effort supported by the nonprofits Report for America and the Missouri Foundation for Health. The Star has partnered with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Springfield News-Leader, and the Missouri Independent. Expand All

In Missouri’s largest cities, dense concentrations of vacant lots and abandoned buildings contribute to increased gun violence.

Studies have shown that maintaining neighborhoods can go a long way to reducing violent crime including homicides, particularly in areas that have seen systemic disinvestment for decades.

In St. Louis vacancy is rampant, with thousands of empty lots and abandoned buildings. Kansas City has a similar story. While St. Louis is investing tens of millions of dollars in fixing up those properties, efforts in Kansas City haven’t been backed with similar resources.

Join American Public Square at Jewell and The Kansas City Star at 12:30 p.m. on August 4 for the next program in our series Gun Violence in Missouri: Seeking Solutions. The discussion will be live-streamed on The Star’s website.

The discussion will focus on how improving neighborhoods and built environments can help reduce gun violence, thus improving outcomes for Missouri communities.

RSVP for the event here.

The discussion will be moderated by Humera Lodhi, a member of the gun violence reporting team at The Kansas City Star.