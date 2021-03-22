In rural Missouri, poverty, hopelessness and suicide drive high rates of gun deaths

Carmella Fenske believes she would not have survived had she stayed here.

The daughter of two alcoholics who struggled to make ends meet, she grew up in a variety of trailers and rental homes without running water or electricity. As kids, she and her siblings ran around barefoot, climbing on piles of sawdust at the lumber mills where their parents labored.

Greenville, population 526, was never big. But standing in the middle of an eerily quiet Main Street, Fenske points out all the town has lost since her childhood: a drug store on the corner, a game room for kids and a restaurant just down the street.

“It’s the county seat but you wouldn’t know it,” she said. “There’s not even a McDonald’s.”

Growing up here impoverished almost killed her, she said. Fenske tried to end her own life multiple times and lost her daughter to suicide. One reason she survived: she never used a gun.

In Wayne County, guns and poverty often work hand-in-hand, driving one of the highest rates of firearm deaths in Missouri.

In this region, as elsewhere, most of them are suicides.

Four of the 10 counties with the highest rates of gun deaths sit in the far southeastern corner of Missouri: Wayne, Reynolds, Pemiscot and Carter. All have poverty rates above the state average.

In Wayne County, incomes are lower than elsewhere in the state. Fewer people have college degrees, and about a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line. That’s nearly double the national rate.

And experts fear the problem may only worsen with the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People’s livelihoods have been affected and low income housing is hard to come by and it’s hard for some people to see the light at the end of the tunnel, said Lynelle Phillips, vice president of the Missouri Public Health Association.

“It just stands to reason that you have more people in crisis, you’re going to have more people go into that dark place.”

That’s true in the urban cores of Kansas City and St. Louis, as well as across the rural Midwest, where small communities have been in decline for decades. Experts fear that the problem will only get worse now that the pandemic has deepened economic inequality and further isolated some of the most vulnerable.

To understand how problems of income and economic mobility drive gun violence in Missouri, The Star examined public health and firearms data to identify the regions where rates of gun deaths and poverty were highest.

Suicide can no doubt plague people of all incomes and geography, and it is a problem across the state. In 2019, 681 Missourians died from firearm suicide, giving the state the 11th highest rate in the U.S., according to the nonprofit Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.

But the unique landscape of the Missouri Bootheel, where the economy has long lagged the rest of the state, underscores how factors like income play a role.

Many of Missouri’s public health problems are linked to money. And Phillips, a registered nurse, said more economic stability would lead to fewer health problems. She said a significant increase in the minimum wage or even a guaranteed income for the lowest earners could help drive down rates of suicide and homicide.

“I don’t know that it would solve all these problems, but it would certainly diminish them,” she said. “Being poor sucks and it’s a struggle every day.”

‘You don’t want to be here’

Before her 13th birthday, Fenske had already begun using drugs and had made her first attempt at ending her own life.

Things only got worse as her methamphetamine addiction left her unable to care for her own children. And she said she tried multiple times to end her life throughout adolescence and adulthood.

“It sometimes seemed like the only way out,” she said.

While she knows people can overcome a tough start in life, Fenske said it long felt impossible in a place with few jobs.

Growing up, there was no talk of going to college or finding some esteemed career.

Like her parents, Fenske turned to one of the primary industries in the region, working at a local sawmill for a time. But turning massive logs into two-by-fours left her back aching and her hands full of splinters. Back then, the pay was only about $7 per hour, hardly enough to live on.

“A lot of people feel hopeless when they grow up like that,” she said. “Especially here in rural Missouri.”

Wayne County had the state’s fifth highest rate of suicide, according to a Star analysis of two decades of data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Over a similar period, the county reported more than 50 firearm deaths in a population of about 13,000 people.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story now? This story is part of a series The Star and its partners across the state are producing this year focusing on public health issues that contribute to gun violence. These include income, housing, food security, schools, and living environments. After kicking off the series in January, we began reporting on how problems of income drive gun violence in Missouri. Based on public health data, we split the story into two pieces that will run separately. This story is based in the state’s southeastern region. Another story to follow will focus on the St. Louis area. The effort is undertaken as part of the Missouri Gun Violence Project, a two-year, statewide solutions journalism collaboration supported by the nonprofits Report for America and the Missouri Foundation for Health. The Star has partnered in the project with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Springfield News-Leader. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How did the reporters research these stories? To produce this story, reporters from The Star examined county-level data on poverty and firearm deaths. They identified the southeastern region of the state as an area with some of the highest rates of both. And they found that here, as elsewhere, most firearm deaths are suicides. Star journalists traveled to Missouri’s Wayne and Mississippi counties and met families who have been affected by suicide. They interviewed experts, public officials and community leaders. A reporter from the News-Leader conducted interviews with experts and community leaders inside and outside the state.

Researchers have identified the Ozarks, Appalachia and the Western United States as having some of the nation’s highest risks of suicide. A review of county-level data between 1999 and 2016 from researchers at The Ohio State University found that suicides were increasing more in rural parts of the United States than in cities.

The study underscored what many experts know: that mental and physical health are deeply connected with economic health.

Ohio State researchers concluded that the American counties with the biggest risks of suicide tend to have lower levels of education, employment, income and health insurance. Likewise, they generally have more veterans and gun shops.

Fenske knows how those forces play out on the ground in Wayne County.

For her, the scars that mark her wrists are everyday reminders of her own attempts at ending her life. The Henna-style tattoo atop her hand is a memorial to the daughter she could not save.

Misty Dawn Martin died by suicide at the age of 25 in 2015, when she swallowed a bottle of over-the-counter antihistamine pills while living out of state with her aunt.

As much as Fenske has lost, her daughter’s death reinforced her own will to live. And it revealed to her a truth: suicide may stop one person’s suffering but it spreads the pain around to others.

Her message: Listen to people. Offer help. Act while you have the chance.

“You don’t want this feeling. You don’t want this regret,” she said at her daughter’s graveside in a church cemetery just outside of Greenville. “You don’t want to be here.”

Carmella Fenske, who grew up in Greenville, Mo., lost her daughter Misty to suicide in 2015. Fenske says a bleak economic backdrop sets many people up for failure across the Missouri Bootheel. She traces a direct connection between her family’s economic challenges and her own decades-long drug addiction and suicide attempts. She is now a drug and alcohol counselor at FCC, a mental health provider in the Poplar Bluff area. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Dillon Keene

After the Chrysler plant outside St. Louis closed, Charlie Keene packed up his family and moved back home to Mississippi County.

The 150-mile relocation took them from suburbia to the edges of the state where the hills of the Ozarks give way to the flat and sandy bottoms of the Mississippi River.

Occupying the most eastern territory of the Show Me State, Mississippi County ranks second-to-last for quality of life among the state’s 115 counties. Its population, now about 13,600, peaked more than 80 years ago.

Keene’s son Dillon had already graduated high school. By 2013, the two were working together at a little welding shop near their home.

They worked on farm irrigation systems and business was picking up. Keene hoped that his son would some day take over the operation once he retired.

One Friday in July, the father and son were goofing around at the shop. They had made plans to complete a small job Saturday morning before grabbing lunch. Keene snapped a photo of his son, who stuck out his pierced tongue in jest.

“I took a picture of him in the shop at 2:30 that afternoon,” he said. “By 2:30 the next morning, he was gone.”

Charles Keene, of Charleston, Mo., lost his son Dillon (above) to suicide when he was just 21. The two were working together at a welding shop in East Prairie, and Keene hoped that his son would some day take over the operation once he retired. One Friday the father and son were goofing around and Keene snapped a photo of his son, who stuck his tongue out in jest. “I took a picture of him in the shop at 2:30 that afternoon,” he said. “By 2:30 the next morning, he was gone.” Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Dillon Keene was living in a small apartment at the shop. That’s where he shot himself to death. And it is where his father found him the next morning. He was 21.

The death blindsided the family. Dillon seemed happy. He was a goofball with his nieces and loved his two older sisters fiercely.

The mystery of his sudden death sent Keene into detective mode. He scoured text messages and Facebook posts, looking for signs. He wanted some explanation. Anything.

Keene said the family learned some things after Dillon’s death. In hindsight, there were small signs, little nuances that he now views as warning signs of depression.

But he had to accept that he would never discover some grand explanation.

“There wasn’t anything anybody could tell me or show me that would make me think, OK, I’m OK with this,” he said.

Between 2000 and 2019, Mississippi County had the state’s second-highest rate of firearm deaths. Over a similar period, the county recorded a total of 44.

Keene said a support group for suicide survivors in nearby Cape Girardeau helped him immensely. But he has been tested in ways he would have previously thought unimaginable. For months after the loss, Keene kept going into work at the shop where he found his son’s body.

While some families shroud suicides in secrecy, Keene has chosen to be open about his son’s death.

Dillon died of an illness, just like anyone else. And Keene thinks society should hold mental health in equal regard to physical health. To him, the brain is like the lungs or the heart: any problems need to be addressed.

But many people don’t want to talk about it.

“We need to be more open and honest,” Keene said.

Next generation

Inside the Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center, the little eyes from a squad of masked kids dart around, intently following their teacher’s moves on the mat.

When it’s their turn, the barefooted bunch kick and punch the air in unison. Their shouts bounce off the bright teal, orange and purple walls.

As one group of kids participate in the after-school taekwondo class, another group down the hall discusses NASA’s Mars rover. Those kids, sitting around folding tables, draw up plans for their own extraterrestrial vehicles.

The center is located in a renovated furniture store building on the edge of Charleston, the Mississippi County seat. The nonprofit began in 1992 as a grassroots effort to work with parents who were at risk of losing custody of their children.

But CEO Marsha Keene-Frye said the work soon grew to tackle domestic violence, sexual abuse, illiteracy and poverty.

“We’re in a rural area so there weren’t really other programs to address those issues,” said Keene-Frye, who is also Charlie Keene’s sister.

The after-school programs are one way the center works to open up the world to kids who grow up in one of Missouri’s unhealthiest counties.

“Otherwise, it’s just this perpetuating cycle of poverty, abuse, lack of opportunity and really not knowing what else is out there,” she said.

The county’s per capita income of $18,549 is about half the national average, census figures show. And more than a quarter of the 13,574 people who call Mississippi home live below the poverty line.

Marsha Keene-Frye, the CEO of the Susana Wesley Family Learning Center in Charleston, Mo., lost her nephew to suicide, and is now helping provide children with programs, such as trauma-informed taekwondo, in the hopes of sparing them that fate. Mental health experts and social service agencies across the region are increasingly confronting the issue, and access to guns is part of the problem, according to Keene-Frye. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Income sits at the intersection of many problems here. Opioids, meth and heroin have destroyed many families. A quarter of the county population lacks a high school diploma.

And job opportunities are limited: Keene-Frye said the local school system and farming are about the only places to find good work.

In 2019, the average weekly wage paid by private employers in the county was $596, the equivalent of about $31,000 a year for a full-time worker, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. That’s about 40% less than the state average.

“To me, any kid that grows up in Mississippi County is at risk,” she said.

As in other rural communities, many people have fled the area looking for jobs and opportunity elsewhere. But Keene-Frye said that only hurts the economy more, sucking human capital out of the community. She’d rather see people come back and help rebuild the local economy.

“Then we could tackle and fix even more of these issues and problems,” she said. “I don’t necessarily think people need to leave and never come back.”

Rebuilding communities

If economic circumstances lie at the root of the problem, economics must be part of the solution as well, said Phillips, of the state public health association.

Many public health and mental health experts agree that to improve physical and mental health, people need bigger bank accounts. They need reliable transportation, stable housing and jobs that pay a living wage.

“Imagine if you could work a full-time job at minimum wage and actually make a go of it,” Phillips said. “That would save a lot of people and a lot of lives.”

Large-scale solutions have been put forth across the country. A California experiment showed how regular cash assistance can change lives. The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, a pilot program, gave 125 residents debit cards loaded with $500 each month over the course of a year.

The results? Reduced unemployment among participants, despite concerns that it would be an incentive not to work. And recipients also reported improved physical and emotional health.

“If we could see that across the country wouldn’t that be a nice way to handle it, rather than getting people into treatment and seeing counselors when their main problem is really they don’t have enough to live on?” Phillips said.

But Phillips said Missouri leaders must also address the underlying issue of firearm access, especially when it comes to children. She pointed to laws in states like Texas that hold adults criminally liable for having loaded weapons within access of kids.

“If we’re going to start anywhere as a state, lets start there. That’s just low hanging fruit,” she said. “Missouri’s gun laws are some of the weakest in the country.”

Aerial view of Poplar Bluff, Mo. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

But the state has been deregulating guns even more in recent years. And in places like the Bootheel, guns are everywhere.

“Having a gun in the back of your pickup is just standard doings here. That’s just part of life,” said Kris Uselton, director of crisis services at FCC Behavioral Health in Kennett.

FCC serves people across 19 southeast Missouri counties. Aside from a distressed economy, many people in the area live in isolation, spread far apart from one another. There’s no transportation. In many places, there isn’t even a business for miles.

Sometimes, it just takes moving guns — or the key to a gun safe — to a friend or relative’s home for a short time. Suicidal thoughts are often a temporary problem.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The Missouri Gun Violence Project’s series on public health issues and gun violence will continue. Next up will be a companion story examining problems of income and gun violence in St. Louis. Then the series will continue, with stories focusing on housing and food security, schools and living environment. Additional stories will take up the problems of firearm suicide in rural communities and among veterans.

Fenske is an example: She never used a gun in her own attempts. And she said she hasn’t had any suicidal thoughts in more than five years.

After decades of addiction, she received help through a local drug court. And she moved some 30 miles away to Poplar Bluff, a city of 17,000 people with far more opportunities.

Now a drug and alcohol counselor at FCC Behavioral Health, she wants people to talk more about suicide and mental health. She knows from experience how finding help can change the trajectory of a life.

But she also thinks people here need more than just counseling or treatment.

Kids need education. Adults need jobs that pay a decent wage and can provide reliable shelter and transportation.

“It’s absolutely about rebuilding communities,” Fenske said. “There has to be more. Everything has been taken away.”

The Star’s Humera Lodhi and the Springfield News-Leader’s Harrison Keegan contributed to this story.