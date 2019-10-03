Director of Missouri’s embattled public defender system resigning after four years

Michael Barrett has been the director of the Missouri State Public Defender system for the past four years. Missouri State Public Defender

The head of Missouri’s public defender system — who in 2016 appointed former governor Jay Nixon to defend a case in protest of funding cuts — is resigning.

Michael Barrett has been the director of the Missouri State Public Defender system for the past four years.

Barrett said Thursday that he’s returning to New York in mid-November to be closer to family.

A transition plan is underway.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The six-member public defender commission is responsible for selecting a new director.

Since he started in the position, Barrett said, the public has become more “aware that much in the criminal justice system is tied to, not guilt or innocence, but how much resources you have.”

In August 2016, Barrett appointed Nixon to represent a defendant who couldn’t afford an attorney. In the letter appointing Nixon, Barrett said that budget cuts have left his office unable to hire enough public defenders.

A judge later ruled that Barrett didn’t have the authority to make such appointments.

Caseloads and funding have been a chronic challenge for the public defender system.

In March 2017, the ACLU of Missouri sued the public defender system, alleging its deficiencies put defendants at risk of receiving constitutionally defective representation.

The lawsuit is ongoing.

Barrett said systemic criminal justice reform is needed.

“Let’s stop and reflect on how far down the road this tough-on-crime rhetoric has gotten us. We don’t have money for schools, we don’t have money for health care, we don’t have money for roads, because we’re too busy locking up people who have never hurt anyone else,” he said. “Let’s start separating out the people we’re mad at from the people we’re afraid of before we put people in cages for mental health issues, drug addiction and the like.”