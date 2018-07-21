All 17 names of the victims of the Missouri duck boat sinking have been released

The names of the 17 people who died on a sinking duck boat on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., have been released by authorities in southwest Missouri.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement late Friday, listing the names, ages and states where the victims lived:

William Asher, 69, of Missouri

Rosemarie Hamann, 68, of Missouri

Janice Bright, 63, of Missouri

William Bright, 65, of Missouri

Angela Coleman, 45, of Indiana

Arya Coleman, 1, of Indiana

Belinda Coleman, 69, of Indiana

Ervin Coleman, 76, of Indiana

Evan Coleman, 7, of Indiana

Glenn Coleman, 40, of Indiana

Horace Coleman, 70, of Indiana

Maxwell Coleman, 2, of Indiana

Reece Coleman, 9, of Indiana

Leslie Dennison, 64, of Illinois

Bob Williams, 73, of Missouri

Lance Smith, 15, of Arkansas

Steve Smith, 53, of Arkansas

The sheriff’s office also noted in its statement that the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency, “has now taken over the investigation” into the events that led up to the amphibious vehicle sinking to the bottom of the lake during a storm on Thursday.