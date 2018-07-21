All 17 names of the victims of the Missouri duck boat sinking have been released

The names of the 17 people who died on a sinking duck boat on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., have been released by authorities in southwest Missouri.
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement late Friday, listing the names, ages and states where the victims lived:
William Asher, 69, of Missouri
Rosemarie Hamann, 68, of Missouri
Janice Bright, 63, of Missouri
William Bright, 65, of Missouri
Angela Coleman, 45, of Indiana
Arya Coleman, 1, of Indiana
Belinda Coleman, 69, of Indiana
Ervin Coleman, 76, of Indiana
Evan Coleman, 7, of Indiana
Glenn Coleman, 40, of Indiana
Horace Coleman, 70, of Indiana
Maxwell Coleman, 2, of Indiana
Reece Coleman, 9, of Indiana
Leslie Dennison, 64, of Illinois
Bob Williams, 73, of Missouri
Lance Smith, 15, of Arkansas
Steve Smith, 53, of Arkansas
The sheriff’s office also noted in its statement that the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency, “has now taken over the investigation” into the events that led up to the amphibious vehicle sinking to the bottom of the lake during a storm on Thursday.
