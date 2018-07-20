Florida family loses father and teenage son in Missouri duck boat tragedy

Teenager Lance Smith was just beginning to open up at his church in Florida less than a week before he and his father, Steve Smith, were killed during a visit to Branson, according to a post Friday on another church’s Facebook page.

The pair were two of 17 victims in the sinking of a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake near Branson. Lance Smith’s sister apparently was also on the boat but survived and his mother was shopping, according to a Twitter post by someone who knew the family.

“The father & son didn’t make it, the daughter did,” user @bj141cox wrote. “The mother was shopping. I’m literally sick to my stomach.”

Lance’s father was a deacon at Osceola church of Christ, according to the Facebook post by Sebring Parkway Church of Christ, located in Sebring, Fla. The post was asking for prayers on behalf of Will Hester.

“He was the perfect example of humility and compassion!” the post said of Lance. “He cared about everyone. My heart breaks, but I know where they are, and I know that I will see them again!”