Nine family members died when duck boat sank in Branson; 2 survived

A family of 11 was aboard the duck boat that sank Thursday evening and only two members survived, the Missouri governor’s office has confirmed.
Gov. Mike Parson met with the two surviving relatives, a 13-year-old boy and his aunt, said spokesman Steele Shippy. He spent time with them at Cox Medical Center in Branson where they were being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The family was visiting southwest Missouri as tourists, the governor’s office said.
“It just doesn’t seem quite right,” said Kelli Jones, a spokeswoman for the governor. “This is a devastating day for Missouri.”
According to WRTV, an ABC-affiliate television station in Indianapolis, the family is from the Indiana city. The names of the relatives have not been released.
The Indianapolis station also reported that among the nine killed, five were adults and four children under the age of 10.
Relatives of the family told the station that the family was part of the Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church.
The nine family members were among the 17 killed when the “Ride the Ducks” boat sank in Table Rock Lake before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
There reportedly were 31 people on the boat, a vehicle that goes from land to water and is a popular attraction for tourists at Table Rock Lake. Some people were able to swim to shore, according to media reports.
