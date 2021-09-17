Protest at KU Health System opposes decision to require COVID vaccines for employees

A protest against the University of Kansas Health System’s COVID vaccine requirement began early Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, outside the hospital.

A protest against the University of Kansas Health System’s COVID vaccine requirement began early Friday morning outside the hospital.

Health care workers stood outside the hospital with signs indicating they opposed a requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the health system announced that vaccinations will be required for employees, volunteers, students, temporary workers and contractors working in Kansas City area facilities, affecting 12,839 people.

All KU physicians must be vaccinated, too, officials said.

Employees have until Dec. 1 to comply, but most are already vaccinated, the announcement said.

Earlier, KU officials had said they would consider a mandate after the vaccine was approved by federal authorities. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received full approval for use in people ages 16 and older on Aug. 23.

Several health care organizations have endorsed mandatory vaccinations for health professionals, including the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and American Academy of Pediatrics.

The University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday joined two other hospital systems in Kansas City in mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

Truman Medical Centers/University Health announced its employee mandate in late July. Saint Luke’s Health System announced a similar requirement on Monday.

Hospital officials at KU and elsewhere point out that they already require certain vaccinations for employees, including influenza, which helps keep patients and staff safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.