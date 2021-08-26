What works as proof of vaccination? Some Kansas City establishments require it

More from the series Kansas City COVID-19 news As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across the Kansas City region, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage. Expand All

As another wave of COVID-19 cases hits Kansas City, more businesses and venues are requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination.

Guidelines on what is accepted vary — from the vaccination card itself, to a photo of the card, to a digital record from an app.

Starting Sept. 6, the Kauffman Center will require guests to show their physical vaccination card and a photo ID may be requested.

Rules at the Uptown theater depend on the performer’s preference while places like RecordBar also accept a negative COVID-19 test, taken within the past 24 hours. RecordBar’s proof of vaccination policy says the name on the ID and the vaccine card need to match.

Simply: Requirements depend on the business, so check before you go.

All public indoor places in Kansas City are also under a mask mandate until at least Sept. 23. You can find a vaccine appointment here.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City metro area added 708 new cases and six more deaths, according to data tracked by The Star.

Here’s our list of venues and restaurants in the Kansas City area requiring vaccination:

Events at the Uptown

The historic Uptown theater between Kansas City’s Valentine and Westport neighborhoods doesn’t require proof of vaccination as a venue, but acts that perform there might.

On its website, Uptown states that it’s adhering to all local guidelines and directives, including Kansas City’s mask mandate.

“Each artist will decide further requirements for entry, regarding proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID tests. Will we update each concert with the artist requirements,” the venue says on its website.

Elvis Costello, who will perform at Uptown on Aug. 27, sent an email to ticket holders saying proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours before the event will be required — at home, or self administered tests are not accepted.

Kauffman Center

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend events at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts beginning Sept. 6.

The policy was arrived at in partnership with the Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Harriman-Jewell Series, all of which present all or many of their events at the Kauffman Center’s Helzberg Hall or Muriel Kauffman Theatre. The policy also covers performances by the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

In addition to providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination, visitors will be required to wear masks except while eating or drinking in designated locations. There will be no exceptions.

RecordBar

The bar, which hosts live music shows on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City’s Crossroads neighborhood, announced Tuesday on its Instagram that the requirement went into effect Tuesday.

Customers who don’t have a vaccine card can be admitted if they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 24 hours. The bar said customers can prove they are vaccinated by showing their vaccine card, a picture of their card or a digital vaccine record from a third-party app. A customer must also show an ID that matches the name on the vaccine card.

Big Mood Natural Wines

The wine bar located in the city’s Crossroads neighborhood, announced on Instagram Wednesday that the business was making the decision in light of the delta variant’s continued spread through the community.

The shop said that anyone wanting to partake in its wine tastings or enjoy a glass while visiting the shop would need to provide proof of vaccination by showing an official document or a photograph of one. If someone is unable to provide that proof, the shop’s owner said they are more than welcome to drink wine on the patio. Big Mood said it will continue to require customers to wear masks while inside the shop and speaking with staff, unless they are actively drinking.

The Ship

For the foreseeable future after 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, customers will be required to show a vaccination card or photo of a vaccination card proving they’ve been fully vaccinated, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of a show.

“Due to the recent upward trend in Covid 19 cases locally, we are implementing the following policy to keep our staff, customers, musicians and DJs safe,” the bar wrote in a post on Instagram.

At all other times during business hours, the bar and music venue said customers will be required to wear a mask to enter, order at the bar, while using bathrooms, or otherwise not actively eating or drinking.

The KC Improv Company

The KC Improv Company announced Monday, with fewer parameters than The Ship, that it would only allow people who have been vaccinated attend shows.

“Starting Friday, we will only be allowing vaccinated people to attend our shows. This will allow us to perform on stage without masks. All of the performers we put on stage are vaccinated,” the company said in a Facebook post. “A foundation of improv is support and respect for the people around you. In that spirit, let’s all help one another, protect one another, and defeat the virus.”

The company said it would offer refunds to anyone who has purchased tickets to an upcoming show and cannot attend, including for children, because they’ve not yet been vaccinated.

Hamburger Mary’s and Woody’s

On Sunday, the two LGBTQ bars urged other businesses and restaurants to take a similar stance.

Starting Tuesday, customers heading to Hamburger Mary’s and Woody’s will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is not a political decision,” the bars wrote on Facebook, calling it a “moral requirement” to help keep their staff, guests and families safe from the virus. “We do not apologize for our stance in this matter.”

Customers wanting to enter the establishments must bring a photo ID and either their COVID-19 vaccination card, a photocopy of it or a high-resolution picture of it on their phones.

Kansas City Actors Theatre

The Kansas City Actors Theatre is preparing for its first production since March 2020 and will be requiring proof of vaccination for all shows this fall and winter. It will require a physical or digital vaccine card before entrance into the City Stage in Union Station. The theatre will not accept a negative COVID-19 test as an alternative and will not be accomodating those under 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

KCAT also requires all performers, staff, production team members and volunteers be vaccinated.

For the updating list of places that require vaccination, click here.