Kansas City police identify 2 men, woman killed in shooting Saturday; no arrests made

Kansas City Police have identified the two men and one woman who were victims in a triple homicide Saturday afternoon.

Kanen Wheaton, 24, Devon Key, 24, and Johnnai Owens, 23, died in the shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of 27th Street and Spruce Avenue, Becchina said. When police arrived, they found three shooting victims who were unresponsive. Emergency crews declared all three adults dead at the scene.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood. In the hours after the shooting, detectives and crime scene investigators began processing the scene and canvassing for witnesses.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, Becchina said. It wasn’t immediately known if they fled in a vehicle or on foot.

“We don’t have a lot of information of what led up to this,” Becchina told reporters Saturday. “We are really going to need the public’s help in this case.”

Police covered the three victims from view of those nearby — including people who were standing in front of houses.

The killings marked the 113th, 114th and 115th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 151 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 816-235-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 1:39 PM.