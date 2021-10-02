Shooting Saturday leaves one dead in Kansas City, Kansas; suspect apprehended

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.

At 11:59 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of State Avenue, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the police department.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male with an apparent gunshot wound, Chartrand said. He was transported to an area hospital where he died. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been released.

A suspect fled the scene on foot and and was arrested several blocks away, Chartrand said.

The police department’s major case unit is investigating.

The latest killing marks the 28th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had suffered 40 homicides.