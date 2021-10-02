Woman killed in crash after an SUV crossed median on Swope Parkway, KC police say

A 44-year-old woman died in a car crash early Saturday morning, Kansas City police said.

Just before 8 a.m., a 2010 silver Ford Explorer was driving east on Swope Parkway when it crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic at the intersection of Swope Parkway and Benton Boulevard, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The Ford Explorer struck a black 2011 Jeep Patriot nearly head on, Becchina said.

The driver of the Ford Explorer — a 62-year-old man — and the driver of the Jeep Patriot — a 44-year-old woman— were both transported to area hospitals. The woman died as a result of her injures, police said. Her name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation and impairment is not suspected at this time.

This is the 64th fatal crash this year in Kansas City, according to the department.