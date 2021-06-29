Crime

1 person critically injured in shooting at a Plaza hotel Tuesday, Kansas City police say

Police are investigating after a person was wounded by gunfire at a Plaza hotel Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Sheraton Suites County Club Plaza in the 700 block of West 47th Street on a shooting call Tuesday, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email at about 8:40 a.m.

A person has also been detained in relation to the shooting, Foreman said.

The department did not immediately provide any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service