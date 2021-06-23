Detectives investigate after KDOT employee finds human remains in Kansas City, Kansas

A Kansas Department of Transportation employee on Tuesday found human remains in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Officers were called at about 1 p.m. to the 400 block of South Bayard Avenue, which is north of Kansas Avenue and west of South 18th Street Expressway, after the skeletal remains were found.

Detectives believe the remains belonged to a male who had likely been dead for several months, if not longer, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Police on Wednesday asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.