Kansas City, Kansas, police shot and killed 2 suspects in 5 days. Here’s what we know — and don’t

Kansas City Officers discuss and make calls after a shooting on 50th and Vista, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Kansas City, Kan.
Kansas City Officers discuss and make calls after a shooting on 50th and Vista, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Kansas City, Kan. Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com

Authorities are investigating after two suspects were fatally shot by police in separate incidents within five days of each other in Kansas City, Kansas.

Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, on Monday called the two shootings within a week of each other “highly uncommon.”

Here’s what we know about each incident under investigation — and what we don’t:

June 20 shooting

On Father’s Day, officers fatally shot Dario Dominguez, 25, who was suspected in an armed carjacking days prior.

The shooting, which involved both the Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, police departments happened at about 11:47 a.m. at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway following a chase that began in Kansas City, Missouri, and went across the state line.

What we know:

What we don’t know:

June 25 shooting

A man was shot and killed during an encounter with police in Kansas City, Kansas, after he allegedly tried to break into a home and then engaged officers with a gun when they arrived outside of the residence.

The shooting took place around 4:15 p.m. at a home near the intersection of 50th and Vista Street, police said.

What we know:

What we don’t know:

