Man dies after he was found shot near crashed vehicle in Kansas City, police say

One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were sent to the 3300 block of East 30th Street on a shooting, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Around the same time, calls came in saying someone had been injured in an accident, Foreman said.

When police got to the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a wall, Foreman said. A man was outside the vehicle and appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead a few hours later.

No suspect information was immediately available, Foreman said.

The homicide marked the 71st this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 87 killings by the same time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

