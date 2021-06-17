Shooting in Overland Park leaves 1 person critically injured Wednesday, police say

A person was hospitalized in a shooting Wednesday in Overland Park, police said.

Officers were called to the 8500 block of Farley Street on a shooting, Officer John Lacy, a spokesman with the Overland Park Police Department, said in an email Thursday morning.

There police found a person who had been shot, Lacy said. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police determined the shooting happened during an argument between two neighbors, Lacy said. One suspect has been detained.

Police did not immediately say what time the shooting occurred.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.