Crime

Officials identify 64-year-old woman found dead near Kansas river in Wyandotte County

Officials have identified the victim in Saturday’s homicide as Serberthia Bassett, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Bassett, 64, was found dead near a boat ramp in Kansas City, Kansas, early Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, said Capt. Kyle Harvey, a spokesman with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, which is heading the investigation.

Just before 6:50 a.m., a patron at the Turner Boat Access called 911, saying they found a body lying on the ground near the boat ramp on the Kansas River.

Kansas City, Kansas, police and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene, Harvey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 913-573-2861.

Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
