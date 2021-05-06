Employee fatally shot man ‘causing a disturbance’ in business, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police say a 32-year-old man killed late Wednesday night was armed with a gun and “causing a disturbance” when he entered a business and was fatally shot by one of its employees.

Marc A. Davis II was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot outside of a Domino’s Pizza in The Shops on Blue Parkway just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Three chalk circles drawn by investigators remained on the sidewalk outside the store Thursday morning. A window and a door were boarded up.

After reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses, investigators determined Davis was involved in an altercation with employees inside a business, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a statement.

One of the employees opened fire several times and struck Davis, police said. Davis then left and collapsed in the parking lot.

The employee was taken into police custody and released “pending further investigation,” Becchina said.

“The investigation will continue and upon completion a full case file will be presented to the prosecutors office for consideration of charges,” he said.

Davis was one of three people killed in Kansas City within the span of 10 hours between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Two were considered homicides and a third is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.

Davis’ death marked the 54th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.