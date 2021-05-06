Crime

Homicide investigation underway in Leavenworth after 31-year-old man fatally shot

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Leavenworth, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of North Fourth and Kiowa streets about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on a few shots fired calls, Leavenworth police Chief Pat Kitchens told The Star on Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they found Floyd Ross Jr. in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead when he arrived at a hospital.

Kitchens said officers have been working to identify witnesses and leads.

