Over 1,000 crimes reported in Kansas City the week of Feb. 28. How many were near you?

Non-aggravated domestic violence assaults topped the list of more than 1,000 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of Feb. 28, according to The Star’s crime map created with data released by the city.

From Feb. 28 through March 6, Kansas City police received 107 reports of non-aggravated domestic violence assaults, which accounted for 10% of all crimes reported that week.

Property damage crimes at 85 was the next frequently reported for that week, followed closely by 81 reports of stolen autos.

Police also received 76 reports of items stolen from autos, 60 non-aggravated assaults and 56 aggravated assaults.

Other top reported crimes for that week include 55 shoplifting, 45 aggravated domestic violence assaults and 41 residential burglaries.

KCPD INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PROVIDES THE DATA

In total, there were a total of 1,064 crimes reported for that week.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Kansas City for the week of February 28th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Kansas City address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for an offense. KCPD Information Technology provides the data.