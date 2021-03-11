Woman found dead, man critically injured in Blue Springs home, police say

A woman was found dead and a man was critically injured after a reported gunshot Thursday afternoon, Blue Springs police said.

Police responded to the 2000 Northwest block of Mill Place about 12:15 p.m.

A tactical team entered the home after several unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the people inside, according to the Blue Springs Police Department.

Inside, police found a woman who was dead and a man with a critical injury who was taken to a hospital.

A death investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

