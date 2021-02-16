Crime
Cass County prosecutors charge man with murder as police continue search
Cass County prosecutors have charged a man in a February shooting. As of Tuesday, police were still looking for him.
Charles E. Baldwin Jr., 38, faces charges of murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon in the shooting of 39-year-old Christopher Bell, according to the Belton Police Department. Bell was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Spring Valley Road about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12.
Baldwin should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has tattoos on his neck and face. Baldwin also has a “GUCCI” tattoo above his right eye, police said.
Baldwin is known to drive a red BMW sedan, police said.
Anyone with information should contact the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
