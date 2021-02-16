Fact sheet: Get ready for a discussion of solutions to gun violence in Missouri

Join American Public Square at Jewell and The Kansas City Star for the first of three programs in our series Gun Violence in Missouri: Seeking Solutions.

Gun violence in Missouri has long been treated as a crime issue, but after decades of that approach the problem is worse than ever.

Public health experts say real solutions come from addressing the root causes that lead to violence. That means improving economic stability, neighborhoods and built environments, education, and access to food and the health care system.

Join American Public Square at Jewell and The Kansas City Star at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 for the first digital program of the year in our series Gun Violence in Missouri: Seeking Solutions.

In preparation for the event, American Public Square has provided a report summarizing research and data on the social and economic factors driving gun violence, as well as resources for further information on the issue.

Read the full report here.

Missouri has one of the highest gun death rates in the country, with the violence taking many forms: suicide, homicides, accidental shootings, police shootings, and domestic violence.

Young adults, men, and people of color are particularly at risk for violence, and that exposure only increases for those facing financial and housing insecurity. Those who experience gun violence often suffer mental and physical health issues like PTSD and substance abuse, in what can lead to a cycle of violence.

Our discussion will expand on this by focusing on public health solutions to gun violence across the state of Missouri, examining how poverty, racial inequality, food and housing insecurity, and other factors contribute to the problem.

Please RSVP now to reserve your spot.

Our expert panel will discuss the root causes of gun violence and we’ll take the conversation further to identify actionable plans aimed at addressing these urgent issues for the greater good of our communities.

The conversation will be moderated by Andres Dominguez, senior program officer at the nonprofit Health Forward Foundation in Kansas City.

Here’s a look at our panelists:

Arletha Bland-Manlove, an Independence resident and community organizer who lost a nephew to gun violence in 2020

Mikel Whittier, justice and social equity strategist formerly at the St. Louis Integrated Health Network

Marvia Jones, violence prevention and policy manager at the Kansas City Health Department

This digital event is part of the Missouri Gun Violence Project, a two-year, statewide journalism collaboration investigating the causes and possible solutions to gun violence. It is supported by the nonprofits Report for America and Missouri Foundation for Health.