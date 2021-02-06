Jackson County prosecutors charge KC man in shooting that killed one, injured another

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old man in the shooting death of another man and injury shooting of a woman.

Prosecutors charged Keaire L. Martin with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers responded to the 8100 block of Lydia Avenue about 3 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Marlborough Heights/Marlborough Pride neighborhood where they found the victims inside, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Dionte Harris, 39, was found in the basement. The woman, who has not been identified, was found in an upstairs room, prosecutors said. She had been shot in the head, chest and arm and was in critical condition.

According to court documents, a witness told police he heard the victims and Martin arguing in the basement of the home and then heard gunshots. Martin then left the home, according to the probable cause statement, and went north on foot.

He was arrested the next day.

Martin allegedly told police the victims stole money from him the day before and that when he went to confront them, he “let rage get the best of me,” according to court documents.

He was previously convicted in 2003 for possession of a controlled substance and in 2007 was convicted of delivery and manufacturing of a controlled substance, court records show.

Prosecutors asked for a bond of $400,000.

