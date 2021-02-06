Crime

8 rescued, 3 arrested in human trafficking operation at truck stops, Missouri AG says

At least three people were arrested and eight people rescued — including two children — following a human trafficking operation Friday night at two St. Joseph truck stops, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Five women, one man, a two-year-old and an infant were rescued in the operation at Bucky’s and Love’s Travel Stop, according to a news release from Schmitt’s office. They were given services including food, lodging, medical services and counseling.

“This unprecedented success should send clear a message to traffickers: you are not welcome in Missouri, and you can’t hide any longer,” Schmitt said in a statement.

A fourth arrest was pending, Schmitt said.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, in Schmitt’s office, coordinated with several law enforcement agencies, including the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole and State Parks.

