One man dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Kansas City, police say

One man is dead after a shooting at 19th Street and Kensington Avenue early Saturday morning, Kansas City police said.

Officers were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found the man east of the intersection suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services responded and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday’s killing marked the 10th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel will be processing the scene for evidence, and detectives will canvas for potential witnesses, said Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police spokesperson, in an email.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

