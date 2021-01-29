Nephew of Raytown couple found dead in their home faces charges in their killing

Jackson County prosecutors have charged the 29-year-old nephew in the Jan. 13 stabbing deaths of his aunt and uncle.

Desmond C. Richardson, of Kansas City, was charged with two counts each of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of Kenneth and Etta McKenzie, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kenneth McKenzie, 69, called police just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 13, and said “Des” and “help 911, help 911.” In a second call, he said “help ... my nephew’s here. Help, help,” according to charging documents.

Police who arrived heard gunshots from inside the home in the 8300 block of Hedges Avenue and saw Richardson, naked and covered in blood, walking around inside.

A standoff was initiated and SWAT officers were called to the scene.

Richardson came outside about an hour later with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Prosecutors said Richardson stabbed both victims, who then fled to other rooms before he attacked them again. Both had numerous stab wounds.

In an interview with detectives the next week, Richardson said he went to their house. At one point, they started fighting in the living room. Richardson, who had grabbed a knife, followed Etta McKenzie to her room, where she shot at him before he allegedly killed her, according to court documents.

Downstairs, Richardson walked up to his uncle, “like it’s going to be both me and his last days,” he told detectives. Kenneth McKenzie fired several shots at Richardson, who told detectives he thought he “was invincible to bullets,” before Richardson allegedly killed McKenzie, prosecutors said.

He also told detectives that he didn’t realize his aunt and uncle would be able to get a gun or a knife to defend themselves: “Guess I have a lot to learn,” court documents said.

Outside the home, police also found a maroon Jeep Compass with no plates, and with Richardson’s wallet on the passenger seat, that had been stolen in a “strong arm carjacking” about two hours earlier. He was charged with vehicle hijacking in a separate case.

No attorney was listed for Richardson in online court records.

Prosecutors asked for a $500,000 cash bond.

Kenneth and Etta McKenzie’s children, Kenneth Jr. and Kamille McKenzie, said that everyday since their parents were killed, they have learned of the “phenomenal” things their parents have done for others, down to the simple moments in which they took the time to make people feel special.

Etta, a State Farm agent and a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. member, launched a 24-hour daycare center to help parents who worked overnight jobs.

Kenneth, who worked at AT&T, would be out at 6 a.m. shoveling snow off a family member’s driveway or raking the leaves out of their yard.

The pair spent more than four decades together trying to make the world a better place, their children and friends said.