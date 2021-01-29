DNA from victim’s pocket, jailhouse calls lead to felony murder charge for KC man

DNA from a homicide victim’s pants pocket and jailhouse calls have led prosecutors to charge a 27-year-old Kansas City man with murder in a 2019 killing, according to a news release.

The Jackson County Prosecutor has charged Douglas V. Griffin with second-degree felony murder in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old David Como in November 2019. Griffin also faces charges of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, according to the release.

Como was fatally shot during a robbery as he walked home from his bus stop. He was found in the 5600 block of Park Avenue the night of Nov. 11, 2019.

Court documents show sequence of events

Police responded to the area about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2019. Upon arrival, they found Como’s body laying against a chain link fence. It was later determined he had been shot and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

During their investigation, police contacted Como’s girlfriend who said he usually got home between 11:45 p.m. and midnight and he usually took the bus if she didn’t pick him up. Video from the bus showed Como get off the bus about 11:47 p.m. and start walking home.

Surveillance video from a home showed headlights from a car drive toward the victim, according to court documents. Although the video froze, audio picked up three gunshots. The slamming of two car doors and a car speeding away could be heard after the shooting, the documents say.

DNA was collected from the left rear pocket of Como’s pants. It was matched through a criminal DNA database to Griffin, police said.

In October, Griffin was in custody for an unrelated robbery. When detectives questioned him about Como’s death, Griffin denied being involved.

After detectives showed him the DNA results, Griffin allegedly admitted to reaching into Como’s pocket and handing the wallet to a person with him. That person shot Como, Griffin said.

After the interview, Griffin was returned to the Jackson County jail where he allegedly called several people, including his mother. He allegedly admitted to his mother that he participated in the murder.

Police questioned another person, who denied being involved in the killing. When he requested an attorney, the interview ended.