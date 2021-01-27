Man accused of fatally shooting woman in Missouri town arrested after ‘lengthy’ manhunt

A Lawson man accused of fatally shooting a woman Monday morning in Polo has been arrested following a “lengthy” manhunt, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting after 10:10 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Shots were fired into an intersection, where the woman was found, though a news release from the sheriff’s office did not specify where. The victim later died at a hospital.

Witness said a man with a gun ran to a wooded area, causing a manhunt that involved numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers tracked the suspect to an area east of Polo, where he was taken into custody, Sheriff Mitchell Allen said in the news release.

The suspect, 35, is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Polo, a city of 575 residents, is about 50 miles northeast of downtown Kansas City.