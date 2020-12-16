‘Just chaotic’: Doorbell cam captures fatal Sunday shooting that shook KC homeowner

Michael Gibson was in his basement, unloading groceries Sunday afternoon when he heard several gunshots followed by what sounded like an explosion as an SUV rammed into his car — then, his garage door burst open.

Leaving his basement he crept around the side of his house at 98th Terrace and Cambridge Ave. and saw the Jeep that had crashed into his car, inside it was a dead body.

“This neighborhood is usually pretty quiet,” said Gibson, who’s lived in the area for 10 years. “That’s just chaotic, chaotic, chaotic.”

Gibson called 911 that afternoon and said he was still shaken by the events when he spoke to The Star on Tuesday.

His doorbell camera caught the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Deron E. Bandy.

Gibson shared the footage with police and with The Star.

In the video three people are seen outside a Jeep at the corner of 98th Terrace, shots are fired as more people jump out of a nearby silver SUV and people get into the Jeep while continuing to shoot.

With shots still firing, the Jeep began to move before lurching forward onto Gibson’s yard, through Christmas decorations and into a car on his driveway.

Four people in black hoodies then run out of the car and get into the silver SUV which begins to drive away.

In the 40 second video, more than some 20 gunshots can be heard.

Kansas City police are still searching for the SUV which police described as a silver or tan 2010 Ford Explorer.

Though Gibson said he was concerned that whoever was responsible for the killing might seek to retaliate against himself and other neighbors, he said he shared the video in hopes that someone might come forward with helpful information.

“They’re on camera so they’re not going to get away with it,” he said. “It’s another mother who’s got to bury her baby right before Christmas.”

The homicide was Kansas City’s 177th this year. The city surpassed its previous record number of killings in October according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.