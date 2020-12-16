Crime
Over 600 crimes were reported in KC’s first week of December. How many were near you?
Just over 600 crimes were reported in Kansas City during the first week of December, according to a Kansas City Star crime map created with data released by the city.
From Nov. 22 through Dec. 5, Kansas City police received 89 reports of both aggravated and non-aggravated domestic assaults, which account for nearly 15% of all crimes. Non-aggravated domestic assaults were the most frequently reported crime at 70 cases for that week.
Police also received reports of 56 stolen autos and 51 property damage crimes as well, according to the data.
Other top crimes reported for that week included 46 reports of stolen auto parts or accessories from autos, 34 reports each of thefts from cars and stealing and 30 trespassing on property crimes.
There were 28 non-aggravated assaults, 23 aggravated assaults and 22 residential burglaries.
In total, there were 603 crimes reported. The previous week, which included Thanksgiving Day, there were a total of 568 crimes reported.
The map displays the locations of offenses with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. The map includes filters for different types of crime, and selecting a filter allows users to see only the occurrences of that crime.
