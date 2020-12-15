Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was shot Tuesday in Overland Park

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.

The officer was shot in the arm near 47th and Conser streets, said Overland Park Police Department spokesman Officer John Lacy.

Lacy could not immediately confirm the time of the shooting or suspect information.

He said the officer was “out of jurisdiction” at the time of the shooting and that the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department could offer additional information on the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.