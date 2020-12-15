Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was shot Tuesday in Overland Park

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.

The officer was shot in the arm near 47th and Conser streets, said Overland Park Police Department spokesman Officer John Lacy.

Lacy could not immediately confirm the time of the shooting or suspect information.

He said the officer was “out of jurisdiction” at the time of the shooting and that the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department could offer additional information on the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service