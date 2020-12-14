Crime
KC police ID man killed in Sunday shooting; detectives search for vehicle of interest
Kansas City detectives are looking for the occupants of an SUV considered a vehicle of interest in a Sunday shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead.
Officers responded after 5 p.m. to the 9800 block of Cambridge Avenue in south Kansas City when residents heard gunfire.
Deron Bandy was found shot in a vehicle that came to a rest in front of a nearby home in the 6800 block of East 98th Terrace, according to the Kansas City Police Department. He died at the scene.
On Monday, police released a photograph taken from nearby surveillance footage of what appeared to be a silver or tan 2010 Ford Explorer, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in an email. Detectives are trying to find it, he said.
Police’s initial investigation suggested gunfire erupted when people in two vehicles became involved in a disturbance. Detectives used flashlights to search for shell casings and other physical evidence along the crime scene, which was about a block long.
The homicide marked the 177th this year in Kansas City, which surpassed its record number of killings in a calendar year in October, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.
By this time last year, there had been 145 killings.
“This is outrageous; the whole community should be outraged,” Rosilyn Temple, founder of the Kansas City chapter of Mothers In Charge, said Sunday. “Every time there’s a homicide, everyone must come out of their houses ... and make a stand, so people can see that we’ve had enough.”
Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
