Person of interest in custody after woman shot, killed in south Kansas City: police

Police investigate a homicide Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in the 11300 block of Ditman Avenue in Kansas City.

A person of interest is in custody after a woman was shot and killed Sunday night in south Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were called to the killing before 6:45 p.m. to a home in the 11300 block of Ditman Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She died at the scene.

One person was taken into custody. Detectives are not looking for additional suspects, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The homicide marked the 175th this year in Kansas City, which surpassed its record number of killings in a calendar year in October, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.

By this time last year, there had been 143 killings.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Asked about the workloads of homicide detectives this year, Drake said they are dedicated and highly trained.

“No matter what the number is, they’re going to work each case with the same veracity that they’re going to work the one that they got the first of the year,” she said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.