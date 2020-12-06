Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Person of interest in custody after woman shot, killed in south Kansas City: police

Police investigate a homicide Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in the 11300 block of Ditman Avenue in Kansas City.
Police investigate a homicide Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in the 11300 block of Ditman Avenue in Kansas City. Luke Nozicka/The Kansas City Star

A person of interest is in custody after a woman was shot and killed Sunday night in south Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were called to the killing before 6:45 p.m. to a home in the 11300 block of Ditman Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She died at the scene.

One person was taken into custody. Detectives are not looking for additional suspects, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The homicide marked the 175th this year in Kansas City, which surpassed its record number of killings in a calendar year in October, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.

By this time last year, there had been 143 killings.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Asked about the workloads of homicide detectives this year, Drake said they are dedicated and highly trained.

“No matter what the number is, they’re going to work each case with the same veracity that they’re going to work the one that they got the first of the year,” she said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka covers crime and courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news for The Des Moines Register.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service